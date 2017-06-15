1 man shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after altercation

Police are still investigating the shooting. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The suspect is in custody. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police are still investigating the shooting scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood, according to Phoenix police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.

An 18-year-old male showed up to a neighbor's home looking shaken up and holding a gun, police said. The male laid down the gun and the homeowner called police.

"We learned that across the street a person had been shot," said Sgt. Vince Lewis of Phoenix PD.

Officers entered the home near 28th Street and Cactus Road and did discover a male inside that had been shot and was pronounced deceased.

Police say the 18-year-old suspect lived in the home where he allegedly shot the victim after a confrontation. Police said they believe the suspect and the victim know each other and possibly live together.

The suspect is in custody and was cooperating, according to Lewis.

"There are no other outstanding suspects and the area is secure," Lewis said.

Larkspur Drive in the Phoenix neighborhood was closed for several hours while police investigated the scene.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.