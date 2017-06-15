1 juvenile shot dead in Phoenix neighborhood after altercation

A man is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood, according to Phoenix police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A juvenile is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police.

An 18-year-old male identified as James Lee showed up to a neighbor's home looking shaken up and holding a gun, police said. Lee told the neighbor someone had been shot at his house. The homeowner then called police.

"We learned that across the street a person had been shot," said Sgt. Vince Lewis of Phoenix PD.

Officers entered the home near 28th Street and Cactus Road and did discover a juvenile male inside that had been shot and was pronounced deceased.

Police say Lee lived in the home where he shot the victim after a confrontation.

According to court documents obtained by 3TV/CBS 5, Lee and the victim went to Lee's house to break into a gun safe inside his home. Lee told detectives that the victim had a gun and pointed it at him and told him they were going to break into the safe.

The two tried for an hour to break into the safe and finally were able to make a hole in the safe and saw that there were no guns inside.

Lee told investigators that the victim became angry with him after not finding any guns in the safe and went into Lee's mother's bedroom. Lee told police that he was looking for a working phone to call 911 to report someone in his house.

Lee said he saw the victim sitting on his mother's bed with the gun on the bed behind him.

Lee picked up the gun and shot the victim in the back. According to investigators, Lee said he shot the victim because did not like that the victim was in his mother's room.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. Lee is being charged with second degree murder.

