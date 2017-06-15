Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Scottsdale

Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in ScottsdalePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Glendale man accused of $1.6M fraud against his employer
Glendale man accused of $1.6M fraud against his employer
A federal indictment accuses a 29-year-old Glendale man of defrauding his employer, a major trucking company, of $1.6 million through falsified invoices and other purchasing documents.More >
A federal indictment accuses a 29-year-old Glendale man of defrauding his employer, a major trucking company, of $1.6 million through falsified invoices and other purchasing documents.More >
Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets
Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
Good Samaritan survives attack by 3 men he was helping
Good Samaritan survives attack by 3 men he was helping
An Apache Junction man spoke about how he found himself choked unconscious, bound and gagged by three men he was trying to help.More >
An Apache Junction man spoke about how he found himself choked unconscious, bound and gagged by three men he was trying to help.More >
3 On Your Side
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
Witness: Woman drops baby from window to escape London tower fire
Witness: Woman drops baby from window to escape London tower fire
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned
North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned
A 21-year-old North Carolina man has suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say Gervais Dylan Gatete of Raleigh, an employee of park concessionaire Xanterra Parks and Resorts, fell into a spring in the Lower Geyser Basin on Tuesday.More >
A 21-year-old North Carolina man has suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say Gervais Dylan Gatete of Raleigh, an employee of park concessionaire Xanterra Parks and Resorts, fell into a spring in the Lower Geyser Basin on Tuesday.More >
Phoenix heat wave: Too hot to fly?
Phoenix heat wave: Too hot to fly?
When Phoenix had its hottest day on record -- 122 degrees on June 26, 1990 -- airlines grounded all flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for a short time. Could it happen again?More >
When Phoenix had its hottest day on record -- 122 degrees on June 26, 1990 -- airlines grounded all flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for a short time. Could it happen again?More >
Vandals chop down trees, leave path of destruction at community's park
Vandals chop down trees, leave path of destruction at community's park
A trail of destruction was left behind at a community park in west Phoenix after someone decided to play lumberjack and chop down several trees.More >
A trail of destruction was left behind at a community park in west Phoenix after someone decided to play lumberjack and chop down several trees.More >
Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler
Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler
A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.More >
A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.More >
Caught on camera: Crime spree in Laveen
Caught on camera: Crime spree in Laveen
An apparent crime-spree in one Valley neighborhood has a lot of families talking.More >
An apparent crime-spree in one Valley neighborhood has a lot of families talking.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Theives behind crime-spree in Laveen
Theives behind crime-spree in Laveen
Crooks have broken into homes in Laveen and the crimes were caught on camera. (Wednesday, June 14, 2017)More >
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet. (Monday, June 12, 2017)More >
Massive blaze engulfs London high rise
Massive blaze engulfs London high rise
(Source: CNN)More >
Man speaks about being attacked by men he tried to help
Man speaks about being attacked by men he tried to help
An Apache Junction man spoke about how he was attacked, tied up and robbed by three men he tried to help twice. (Wednesday, June 14, 2017)More >
Vandals chop down trees, leave path of destruction at community's park
Vandals chop down trees, leave path of destruction at community's park
A trail of destruction was left behind at a community park in west Phoenix after someone decided to play lumberjack and chop down several trees. (June 14, 2017)More >
Cell phone video captures terrifying sounds of congressional baseball shooting
Cell phone video captures terrifying sounds of congressional baseball shooting
Noah Nathan was with his dogs at a dog park near the baseball when shots rang out in several bursts, one after another after another.More >
Noah Nathan was with his dogs at a dog park near the baseball when shots rang out in several bursts, one after another after another.More >