Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Scottsdale

A woman in her 20s was struck by a Jeep after exiting her ride from Uber in Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A young woman in her 20s is in critical condition after she was struck by a white Jeep at a Scottsdale intersection Thursday morning.

According to police, the woman was getting a ride from Uber when she exited the vehicle for unknown reasons and ran into oncoming traffic at the intersection of Chaparral Road and Hayden Road.

A white Jeep with a green light was heading southbound on Hayden Road when it struck the woman.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries and police said impairment is being suspected.

Southbound and northbound traffic from Chaparral to Camelback were closed while police investigated the scene but reopened around 5:40 p.m.

