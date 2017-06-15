Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Scottsdale

A woman in her 20s was struck by a Jeep after exiting her ride from Uber in Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A young woman in her 20s is in critical condition after she was struck by a white Jeep at a Scottsdale intersection Thursday morning.

According to police, the woman was getting a ride from Uber when she exited the vehicle for unknown reasons and ran into oncoming traffic at the intersection of Chaparral Road and Hayden Road.

A white Jeep with a green light was heading southbound on Hayden Road when it struck the woman.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries and police said impairment is being suspected.

Southbound traffic on Hayden Road is closed at Chaparral Road and northbound traffic is closed at Camelback Road while police investigate the accident.

