Fire restrictions to take effect in 3 Arizona forests

New restrictions aimed at preventing human-caused wildfires are about to take effect in three Arizona national forests.

The restrictions set to be implemented Thursday for the entire Coconino and Kaibab forests prohibit fires, campfires and use of charcoal, coal and wood stoves except within a developed recreation site.

There are stage 1 fire restrictions set for the entire Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest as well starting Friday.

Criteria used to determine when to implement fire restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources, said forest officials.

"Drier conditions on the forests warrant going into fire restrictions," said Gary Strickland, forest fire management officer in a news release. "Forests in the southwest region are already having significant fires and we need members of the public to work with us to prevent human-caused starts."

Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site.

Forest officials say stoves or other devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off are allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.

For more information on fire restrictions throughout Arizona, visit http://firerestrictions.us/az/.

