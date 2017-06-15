Hypoxia issues ground F-35s

Posted: Updated:
The F-35s stationed at Luke Air Force base remain grounded after some pilots reported experiencing Hypoxia symptoms while flying.  (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The F-35s stationed at Luke Air Force base remain grounded after some pilots reported experiencing Hypoxia symptoms while flying.  (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The F-35s stationed at Luke Air Force base remain grounded after some pilots reported experiencing Hypoxia symptoms while flying.  

At Arizona State University's Polytechnic campus, the school has a high altitude chamber which allows pilots to experience Hypoxia in a safe and controlled environment. Capt. Ron Diedrichs with Next Step Aerospace, LLC is an instructor on the chamber. He is an experienced pilot having served in the air force and on plane crash investigations. He says its too soon to tell what is wrong with the oxygen system in the F-35.  

However, Diedrich says there could be a design flaw within the onboard oxygen generation system of "OBOGS." 

"You take bleed air off the engine and separate the oxygen and then the nitrogen and pressurize the oxygen to the pilots," Diedrich says.

Hypoxia sets in when the body is starved of oxygen, which can create confusion and essentially render a pilot a mere passenger.  

"All of the sudden the brain just shuts down. I could ask you a question and you won't be able to answer it," Diedrich said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service

    Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:08:50 GMT
    Dorothy Gray says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Dorothy Gray says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.

    More >

    A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.

    More >

  • Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler

    Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:40:07 GMT
    (Source: Emily Stocker)(Source: Emily Stocker)

    A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.

    More >

    A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.

    More >

  • PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice

    PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:17 AM EDT2017-06-14 08:17:59 GMT
    Investigators say these suspects robbed and tied up an Apache Junction man who tried to help them. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office/Department of Public Safety)Investigators say these suspects robbed and tied up an Apache Junction man who tried to help them. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office/Department of Public Safety)

    Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.

    More >

    Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.

    More >
    •   