Crews trying to slow growth of wildfire north of Payson

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
By News Staff
Crews have been fighting the flames from the air and the ground. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department) Crews have been fighting the flames from the air and the ground. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)
PAYSON, AZ (AP) -

Air tankers and crews on the ground are trying to slow the growth of a wildfire burning north of Payson.

Fire officials say the Highline Fire has charred 1,359 acres since it started Saturday. Its cause is unknown and remains under investigation.

[RELATED: Highline Fire burning over 900 acres outside Payson]

The fire is burning grass, brush, downed ponderosa pine and mixed conifer.

Officials say nearly 650 firefighters were working Wednesday to hold the wildfire above the Mogollon Rim and remove any unburned fuels.

Gila County Sheriff’s Office has issued a precautionary pre-evacuation notification for residents in the La Cienega and Ellison Creek Estates Subdivisions. 

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires]

Deputies say a pre-evacuation notification remains in effect for residents in Bonita Creek Canyon.

The fire is burning in the scar of a 1990 wildfire that charred 37.5 square miles, destroyed 60 homes and killed six firefighters.

That blaze began on June 25, 1990 and wasn't controlled until nearly a week later.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service

    Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:08:50 GMT
    Dorothy Gray says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Dorothy Gray says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.

    More >

    A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.

    More >

  • Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler

    Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:40:07 GMT
    (Source: Emily Stocker)(Source: Emily Stocker)

    A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.

    More >

    A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.

    More >

  • PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice

    PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:17 AM EDT2017-06-14 08:17:59 GMT
    Investigators say these suspects robbed and tied up an Apache Junction man who tried to help them. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office/Department of Public Safety)Investigators say these suspects robbed and tied up an Apache Junction man who tried to help them. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office/Department of Public Safety)

    Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.

    More >

    Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.

    More >
    •   