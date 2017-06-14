Survey shows conditions for Arizona 46th in nation

A yearly survey shows conditions for Arizona children remain among the most challenging in the nation, with a measure of 16 indicators putting Arizona 46th out of 50 states.

The report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation release Tuesday measured health, education, economic well-bring and family and community factors.

The state slipped one spot this year despite improvements in health. Much of that came from the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion and last year's decision by the Legislature to approve a new KidCare insurance program. The teen birth rate also dropped more than the national trend.

Dana Wolfe Naimark of the Children's Action Alliance says both are in jeopardy with possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act and a state measure blocking federal family planning funds for Planned Parenthood.

