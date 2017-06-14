Vandals chop down trees, leave path of destruction at community's park

The estimated damage from this weekend's destruction and clean up is between $20,000 and $30,000 -- a cost that may eventually be passed on to the people who live there. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Someone chopped down several trees near 103rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A trail of destruction was left behind at a community park in west Phoenix after someone decided to play lumberjack and chop down several trees.

It happened near 103rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in the Country Place master planned community sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

"Four of the trees in this area, they were mature Ash trees were actually chopped down," said Mary Ehlers, block watch co-leader .

That's not all. Ehlers says irrigation lines were dug up and they found broken glass beer bottles mixed in with the sand in the playground area.

"I mean it's just pure destruction and just spitefulness. It's hard for me to comprehend," Ehlers said.

This is just the latest in a string of escalating incidents in the community.

HOA President Charisse Walls says they had oleander bushes set on fire, block walls knocked down and now this.

"We try very hard to keep things going well and it's just unconscionable what they did," said Walls.

Even more frustrating, no one in the homes that border the park seem to know anything was even going on.

"How somebody did not hear something or see something is beyond me," Ehlers said.

The estimated damage from this weekend's destruction and cleanup is between $20,000 and $30,000 -- a cost that may eventually be passed on to the people who live there.

"We're fighting a battle we don't know how to win. Expect to put somebody out here 24/7 to guard," Walls said, adding "We can't do that. We can't afford that."

There is talk of perhaps adding some lighting to the park, which is supposed to be off limits from dusk until dawn.

Phoenix police are aware of the situation and say they are investigating.

"My true hope is that somebody will come forward and say something," said Walls.

Now there's an added incentive to come forward. They're offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the culprits.

