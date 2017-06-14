Good Samaritan survives attack by 3 men he was helping

Posted: Updated:
Dan Randall said he was attacked by three men he tried to help. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Dan Randall said he was attacked by three men he tried to help. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The suspects took off with his vehicle and Randall freed himself to call authorities. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The suspects took off with his vehicle and Randall freed himself to call authorities. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The suspects stole his car and drove off. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) The suspects stole his car and drove off. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The suspects were later arrested. (Source: Department of Public Safety/Pinal County Sheriff's Office) The suspects were later arrested. (Source: Department of Public Safety/Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
Authorities returned Randall's cameras and stolen car to him. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Authorities returned Randall's cameras and stolen car to him. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
APACHE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

An Apache Junction man found himself choked unconscious, bound and gagged by three men he was trying to help.

Dan Randall saw three men from Louisiana, in their early 20s, in an auto store parking lot.  

Their car was broken down, so Randall invited them to his home, where he fed them and let them spend the night.

[ORIGINAL STORY: PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice]

The next day, when he invited them back, they turned on him.

"They jumped me. One guy held me in a choke hold," he said.

Randall passed out and woke up with his hands bound.

"They were still choking me and tying me up. I thought I was dead,'' he remembers before he passed out again.

Randall woke up inside as the men piled two chairs and a trunk on him.

"I was expecting a bullet any moment. They tied everything up. I was hog-tied," he said.

After hearing the men take off in his car, Randall wriggled his hands free and pushed the furniture off.

Days later, he's still sore, but otherwise uninjured.

Randall says the saddest part of the ordeal is he will no longer offer to take people in. It's something he's done for years.

"It's over. And I wonder how many other people are out there who I could be helping, but won't get that help? That's the hardest thing to deal with. I can't trust anybody anymore," he said.

The men were caught by DPS troopers in Safford. Randall just had his car and stolen cameras returned to him.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service

    Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:08:50 GMT
    Dorothy Gray says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Dorothy Gray says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.

    More >

    A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.

    More >

  • Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler

    Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:40:07 GMT
    (Source: Emily Stocker)(Source: Emily Stocker)

    A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.

    More >

    A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.

    More >

  • PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice

    PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:17 AM EDT2017-06-14 08:17:59 GMT
    Investigators say these suspects robbed and tied up an Apache Junction man who tried to help them. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office/Department of Public Safety)Investigators say these suspects robbed and tied up an Apache Junction man who tried to help them. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office/Department of Public Safety)

    Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.

    More >

    Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.

    More >
    •   

Jared DillinghamJared anchors the weekend newscasts at 5, 6, 9 and 10pm on both 3TV and CBS5. He also reports during the week for both stations.

Click to learn more about Jared.

Jared Dillingham

Over his decade in Phoenix, Jared has worked all shifts at 3TV, including a yearlong stint anchoring the weekend morning show.

Since 2007, Jared has covered everything from Senator John McCain's campaign for president, to the Jodi Arias trial, to the largest wildfire in Arizona history.

Jared grew up in New York, and graduated from Syracuse University with degrees in broadcast journalism and political science.

After internships at News12 Long Island and NBC in Washington, DC, Jared moved to beautiful "Big Sky Country." He spent a year at KRTV in Great Falls, Montana, before moving to KREM in Spokane, Washington.

The Valley has truly become "home" for Jared. He lives in Phoenix, and spends his mornings listening to as many news/political podcasts as possible, while walking his (now elderly) rescue dogs, Gabby and Bree.

On his days off, Jared can be found at any of the local restaurants which have popped up in the city since he first moved here, or hiking Piestewa Peak or Camelback Mountain.

He also travels as much as possible and runs a blog with advice on visiting cities around the world.

Hide bio