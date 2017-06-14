Good Samaritan survives attack by 3 men he was helping

The suspects were later arrested. (Source: Department of Public Safety/Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

An Apache Junction man found himself choked unconscious, bound and gagged by three men he was trying to help.

Dan Randall saw three men from Louisiana, in their early 20s, in an auto store parking lot.

Their car was broken down, so Randall invited them to his home, where he fed them and let them spend the night.

The next day, when he invited them back, they turned on him.

"They jumped me. One guy held me in a choke hold," he said.

Randall passed out and woke up with his hands bound.

"They were still choking me and tying me up. I thought I was dead,'' he remembers before he passed out again.

Randall woke up inside as the men piled two chairs and a trunk on him.

"I was expecting a bullet any moment. They tied everything up. I was hog-tied," he said.

After hearing the men take off in his car, Randall wriggled his hands free and pushed the furniture off.

Days later, he's still sore, but otherwise uninjured.

Randall says the saddest part of the ordeal is he will no longer offer to take people in. It's something he's done for years.

"It's over. And I wonder how many other people are out there who I could be helping, but won't get that help? That's the hardest thing to deal with. I can't trust anybody anymore," he said.

The men were caught by DPS troopers in Safford. Randall just had his car and stolen cameras returned to him.

