Caught on camera: Crime spree in Laveen

An apparent crime-spree in one Valley neighborhood has a lot of families talking.

"They are pulling into park in between me and my neighbor," said Matt Seavers, who had his truck burglarized.

His surveillance video showed three people pulling into his cul-de-sac early in the morning of June 7 in Laveen. Two men then jumped out and started checking the vehicles in the area for unlocked doors and Seavers admitted that night he made a big mistake. He left his truck unlocked.

"Unfortunately, I had left my door open that night. They took everything out ransacked it," Seavers said.

And Seavers' truck wasn't the only vehicle hit in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline. Surveillance cameras from other homes caught what appeared to be the same men doing pretty much the same thing.

About eight vehicles were broken into.

"It's like a car basically drives slow and the friends just go back and forth to each other," said a resident who didn't want to be identified. "It all started after the high school closed. Teens don't have nothing to do, cause trouble."

Phoenix Police said they are on the case and neighbors are now sharing their surveillance video online and some are planning to organize neighborhood watch patrols.

"I don't feel good about it at all. It's a nice neighborhood. We work hard for what we have. Shame to have kids come through and do what the are doing. Hope they don't get away with it," Seavers said.

