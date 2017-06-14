Walker returns from DL to lead Diamondbacks over Tigers 2-1

Walker returns from DL to lead Diamondbacks over Tigers 2-1Posted: Updated:
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler
A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.More >
PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice
Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.More >
Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill
"I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...More >
Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
Witness: Woman drops baby from window to escape London tower fire
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
UPDATE
Rifle-wielding gunman wounds lawmaker, then killed by police
A rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday, wounding House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others as congressmen and aides dove for cover.More >
Missing woman found dead after Lake Havasu boating accident
Mohave County Sheriff's Waterways deputies located and identified the body of a missing woman from Saturday evening's boat accident on Lake Havasu as 31-year-old Jennifer Renee Martin from Los Angeles, California.More >
Suspect in congressional shooting was Bernie Sanders supporter, strongly anti-Trump
James T. Hodgkinson, the man identified as shooting a Republican member of congress and four others on Wednesday morning, was a small business owner in Illinois who defined himself publicly by his firm support of Bernie Sanders' progressive politics -- and his hatred of conservatives and President Donald Trump.More >
Pair of puppy pals in desperate need of adoption
Do you have room in your home and your heart for not one, but two dogs in desperate need of a new home? This pair of pooches is in danger of being euthanized unless someone adopts them.More >
Good Samaritan survives attack by 3 men he was helping
An Apache Junction man spoke about how he found himself choked unconscious, bound and gagged by three men he was trying to help.More >
Caught on camera: Crime spree in Laveen
An apparent crime-spree in one Valley neighborhood has a lot of families talking.More >
Hot week to come could result in record energy usage
While the National Weather Service is cranking out heat warnings, many of us are preparing to crank up our air conditioners, nearly doubling the daily amount of power consumed in the Valley. With those record temps looming, APS is getting ready.More >
Free servicing is key component when renting an A/C system
Renting is a viable option but know a third party may provide services.More >
A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet. (Monday, June 12, 2017)More >
Massive blaze engulfs London high rise
RAW VIDEO: President Trump remarks on shooting of Congressman
President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries. Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.More >
PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice
Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help him twice. (Tuesday, June 13, 2017)More >
Massive fire at London Apartment
Government panel to investigate Johnson Utilities
The committee that oversees utility companies has agreed to investigate Johnson Utilities. (Tuesday, June 13, 2017)More >
