Not Jake's son: Gilbert QB Jack Plummer trying to make a name for himself

Posted: Updated:
Gilbert High quarterback Jack Plummer has been confused for being related to former Cardinals and ASU quarterback Jake Plummer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Gilbert High quarterback Jack Plummer has been confused for being related to former Cardinals and ASU quarterback Jake Plummer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Jack Plummer has committed to playing college football at Purdue. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Jack Plummer has committed to playing college football at Purdue. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Gilbert High quarterback Jack Plummer heads into his senior season. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Gilbert High quarterback Jack Plummer heads into his senior season. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Gilbert Tigers quarterback Jack Plummer has a message for Arizona football fans.

“Everybody thinks I’m Jake's son,” says Plummer. “But I’m not related to him though.”

There’s been some confusion this spring. A report claimed that the Arizona Wildcats had offered a scholarship to the son of former ASU and Cardinals quarterback, Jake Plummer. Jake Plummer took to Twitter to clarify.

“@Jackplummer13 and his skillset may lead some to believe this is true, but he's not my son, he's just tall, lanky and can sling it!”

Jack has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns in his high school career. The Tigers finished 1-9 last season but the offers have still come rolling in. Plummer chose Purdue last weekend after offers UofA, South Carolina, Memphis, UNLV, Cincinnati, Hawaii and Memphis. Jack will play for NFL veteran Jeff Brohn, the Boilermakers Coach.

Jack isn’t the only Plummer who’s trying to make a name for himself at Gilbert High School. Will Plummer is catching passes from his older brother in this summer’s 7-on-7 tournaments. 

“We’ve been throwing together as long as I can remember so our chemistry is definitely there,” says Will, a soon-to-be sophomore. “Every time we sign up for youth football every year, it’s like, 'It that Jake’s son?'”

Hopefully, this clears up the confusion. Maybe one day we can add a new Plummer to the list of Arizona football greats. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service

    Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:08:50 GMT
    Dorothy Gray says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Dorothy Gray says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.

    More >

    A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.

    More >

  • Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler

    Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:40:07 GMT
    (Source: Emily Stocker)(Source: Emily Stocker)

    A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.

    More >

    A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.

    More >

  • PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice

    PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:17 AM EDT2017-06-14 08:17:59 GMT
    Investigators say these suspects robbed and tied up an Apache Junction man who tried to help them. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office/Department of Public Safety)Investigators say these suspects robbed and tied up an Apache Junction man who tried to help them. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office/Department of Public Safety)

    Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.

    More >

    Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.

    More >
    •   