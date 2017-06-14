Not Jake's son: Gilbert QB Jack Plummer trying to make a name for himself

Gilbert High quarterback Jack Plummer has been confused for being related to former Cardinals and ASU quarterback Jake Plummer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Gilbert Tigers quarterback Jack Plummer has a message for Arizona football fans.

“Everybody thinks I’m Jake's son,” says Plummer. “But I’m not related to him though.”

There’s been some confusion this spring. A report claimed that the Arizona Wildcats had offered a scholarship to the son of former ASU and Cardinals quarterback, Jake Plummer. Jake Plummer took to Twitter to clarify.

“@Jackplummer13 and his skillset may lead some to believe this is true, but he's not my son, he's just tall, lanky and can sling it!”

Jack has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns in his high school career. The Tigers finished 1-9 last season but the offers have still come rolling in. Plummer chose Purdue last weekend after offers UofA, South Carolina, Memphis, UNLV, Cincinnati, Hawaii and Memphis. Jack will play for NFL veteran Jeff Brohn, the Boilermakers Coach.

Jack isn’t the only Plummer who’s trying to make a name for himself at Gilbert High School. Will Plummer is catching passes from his older brother in this summer’s 7-on-7 tournaments.

“We’ve been throwing together as long as I can remember so our chemistry is definitely there,” says Will, a soon-to-be sophomore. “Every time we sign up for youth football every year, it’s like, 'It that Jake’s son?'”

Hopefully, this clears up the confusion. Maybe one day we can add a new Plummer to the list of Arizona football greats.

