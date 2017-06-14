Kingman PD searching for suspects behind string of car burglaries

(Source: Kingman Police Department)
(Source: Kingman Police Department)
(Source: Kingman Police Department)
Kingman police said one of the suspects drove a vehicle similar to this Subaru. (Source: Kingman Police Department)
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Police are searching for four suspects in connection with several vehicle burglaries in Kingman, according to a news release.

The burglaries occurred June 7 between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Some of the alleged burglaries were recorded by surveillance cameras and show three men walking near and entering vehicles, according to a news release from the Kingman Police Department.

The three suspects were described as "younger" adult men, possibly white. Two of the suspects were thin and wore light-colored clothing. A third male suspect was described as heavier, wore a t-shirt and shorts. There was also a fourth suspect with an unknown description who drove a light-colored car, similar to a Subaru Impreza, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191or Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.

