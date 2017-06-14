Grand Canyon National Park rangers search for missing hiker

By The Associated Press
The Grand Canyon (Source: National Park Service) The Grand Canyon (Source: National Park Service)
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (3TV/CBS 5) -

Grand Canyon National Park rangers are searching the park's back country for a missing California hiker.

Park spokeswoman Emily Davis says air and ground crews are looking for 72-year-old Raafat "Ralph" Amin Nasser-Eddin of Los Angeles along several trails.

Davis says Nasser-Eddin was reported overdue Tuesday evening and that he matches the description of a person reported to park rangers Sunday as being disoriented at a camping area in the canyon.

Davis says a member of the park's search and rescue team unsuccessfully looked for that person Sunday and Monday.

She says Nasser-Eddin had a reservation to stay at Phantom Ranch along the Colorado River at the bottom of the canyon but did not check in.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

