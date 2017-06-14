Home/auto experts offer advice on coping with extreme heat

Posted: Updated:
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

There are a number of things homeowners and car owners can do to get ready for the "extreme heat" expected to hit the Phoenix-area next week.

Henry Langarica is a senior service technician with Cool Blew, an air conditioning and heating company.

[RELATED: Hot week to come could result in record energy usage]

He said there are a number of small, inexpensive things people can do around their homes to save energy, and reduce the chances their AC will break down at the worst possible time.

Langarica suggests: 

*Closing window blinds.

*Turn off lights

*Ceiling fans should only be used when someone is in the room.

*Make sure all windows and doors are closed.

When it comes to the thermostat, Langarica recommends setting it between 78 and 82 degrees when someone is home and 80 to 85 degrees if no one is there.

[RELATED: Phoenix heat wave: Too hot to fly?]

It's also a good idea to change your air conditioning air filter. If not, the AC unit will be working a lot harder than it should, Langarica said.

"A dirty air filter can cause less air flow into the home, so in turn, no air flow in your system will actually freeze it up," said Langarica. "The system will not get the correct expansion of the freon. That little $2.50 filter can cause some major damage to your system."

But what about cars, trucks and SUV's?

Jeff Inman, with Inman and Sons Auto Repair Center said that batteries more than 2 years old should probably be replaced.

Inman also recommends:

*Change the air filter.

*Look for cracks or worn tread on tires.

*Don't over inflate tires.

*Tires should be under inflated in high heat.

"If it's supposed to be 32, I would put 30," said Inman.

"If it's recommended 35, I would put 32-33.  Drop it down a couple pounds because with this heat it will rise that temp and air pressure."

It's also a good idea to keep extra water in the car with you, he said.

You never know when you or your vehicle might need it.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service

    Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:08:50 GMT
    Dorothy Gray says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Dorothy Gray says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.

    More >

    A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.

    More >

  • Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler

    Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:40:07 GMT
    (Source: Emily Stocker)(Source: Emily Stocker)

    A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.

    More >

    A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.

    More >

  • PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice

    PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:17 AM EDT2017-06-14 08:17:59 GMT
    Investigators say these suspects robbed and tied up an Apache Junction man who tried to help them. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office/Department of Public Safety)Investigators say these suspects robbed and tied up an Apache Junction man who tried to help them. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office/Department of Public Safety)

    Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.

    More >

    Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.

    More >
    •   

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio