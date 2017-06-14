Arizona State Parks offer rare opportunity to photograph caves

The photo tour is a rare opportunity for participants to photograph the inside of the cave. (Source: Arizona State Parks and Trails)

Arizona State Parks will offer a guided photo tour inside the Kartchner Caverns State Park on Saturday.

The tour offers a rare opportunity for participants to photograph the inside of the cavern. Participants are encouraged to share photos of the tour on social media using the tag @AZStateParks. On normal tours, guests are not permitted to photograph the caverns.

The tour is limited to 15 adults aged 18 and older. Tickets cost $125. The fees will support programs at Kartchner Caverns State Park.

To sign up or find more information call 1-877-MY-PARKS or visit azstateparks.com.

