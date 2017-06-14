Border agents 'floored' when K9 finds 68 pounds of pot in car floor

Thanks to the top-notch nose of a border patrol K9, agents were able to uncover 68 pounds of pot being smuggled into the U.S.

The marijuana was hidden under the floorboards of a car.

Agents near Tucson stopped the driver after a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect.

During the search of the car, agents discovered a non-factory compartment in the vehicle’s floorboards, containing more than 60 bricks of marijuana.

The driver, a male 20-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested and charged with smuggling a controlled substance.

The marijuana was worth close to $55,000.

