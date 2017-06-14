Girl hospitalized after being bitten by dog

A girl was bitten in the face by a dog in San Tan Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A girl was driven to the hospital after she was bitten by a dog in San Tan Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened near Hunt Highway and Bella Vista Road around 2:30 p.m.

According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, the dog bit the girl in the face.

She was taken to the hospital but should survive her injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the attack, or what kind of dog it was.

