Top 5 hottest days in Phoenix

PHOENIX

Extreme heat is just days away. But will we beat any of the hottest days that have broken records in Phoenix? We could be well on our way. Temps are expected to hit 119 or as even high as 120 by next Tuesday.

Here's a list of the 5 hottest days recorded in Phoenix.

  • 122  -  June 26, 1990 
  • 121  -  July 28, 1995
  • 120 -   June 25, 1990
  • 119  -  June 29, 2013
  • 118  -  July 2, 2011 

We're not talking basic heat; we're expecting to see some extreme heat, during which temperatures will reach dangerous levels. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch Friday through Tuesday.

Experts say we probably won’t ever hit 122 ever again because the official temperature gauge the National Weather Service uses has moved. It used to be located in the middle of a parking lot, on the blacktop surface where the temperature would be warmer.   

During this time, heat-related illnesses are possible, especially for those spending time outdoors. You're encouraged to limit activities to the early morning or late evening hours, drink lots of water, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, hang out in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, and check on elderly friends, family and neighbors, as they are most susceptible to the effects of this heat.

