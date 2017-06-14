Philanthropy funds migraine research with $2 million donation

Philanthropy funds migraine research with $2 million donationPosted: Updated:
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler
A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.More >
PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice
Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.More >
Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill
"I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...More >
UPDATE
Rifle-wielding gunman wounds lawmaker, then killed by police
A rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday, wounding House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others as congressmen and aides dove for cover.More >
Missing woman found dead after Lake Havasu boating accident
Mohave County Sheriff's Waterways deputies located and identified the body of a missing woman from Saturday evening's boat accident on Lake Havasu as 31-year-old Jennifer Renee Martin from Los Angeles, California.More >
Suspect in congressional shooting was Bernie Sanders supporter, strongly anti-Trump
James T. Hodgkinson, the man identified as shooting a Republican member of congress and four others on Wednesday morning, was a small business owner in Illinois who defined himself publicly by his firm support of Bernie Sanders' progressive politics -- and his hatred of conservatives and President Donald Trump.More >
Pair of puppy pals in desperate need of adoption
Do you have room in your home and your heart for not one, but two dogs in desperate need of a new home? This pair of pooches is in danger of being euthanized unless someone adopts them.More >
Deli clerk suffers broken jaw in bizarre avocado attack
A deli clerk has a broken jaw after two men hurled avocados at him during a dispute caught on security video.More >
Death toll rises to 12 in massive London high-rise blaze
London's Metropolitan Police say six people have died in the devastating fire that engulfed a west London apartment block. Police say the number is expected to rise.More >
Free servicing is key component when renting an A/C system
Renting is a viable option but know a third party may provide services.More >
Cell phone video captures terrifying sounds of Alexandria shooting
Noah Nathan was with his dogs at a dog park near the baseball when shots rang out in several bursts, one after another after another. At first, he thought he was hearing fireworks.More >
Sen. Jeff Flake in attendance at baseball game shooting
Arizona Senator Jeff Flake was in attendance of a charity baseball game in Alexandria Virginia when a shooting occurred at the game Wednesday morning.More >
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet. (Monday, June 12, 2017)More >
Massive blaze engulfs London high rise
PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice
Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help him twice. (Tuesday, June 13, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: President Trump remarks on shooting of Congressman
President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries. Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.More >
Massive fire at London Apartment
Government panel to investigate Johnson Utilities
The committee that oversees utility companies has agreed to investigate Johnson Utilities. (Tuesday, June 13, 2017)More >
