Philanthropy funds migraine research with $2 million donation

Dr. Kerry Knievel of Barrow Neurological Institute treats he patients with botox injections, infusions and migraine identification. (Source: Barrow Neurological Institute)

It could be good news for those who suffer from migraines.

The T.W. Lewis Foundation donated $2 million Tuesday to fund migraine treatment alternatives.

The foundation's gift to Barrow Neurological Institute to establish the Jan & Tom Migraine Treatment Program comes thanks to by Jan Lewis, co-founder of Jan and Tom Lewis Foundation.

Severe migraines prevented Lewis from traveling and playing with her grandchildren. She is now able to operate without incapacitating pain after treatments at the institute.

The foundation is committed to partnering with organizations that improve and push the boundaries of their field, according to Tom Lewis, co-founder of T.W. Lewis Foundation.

To prove this, the foundation will match all donations made to the program's research up to $500,000.

The research team led by Kerry Knievel of Barrow Neurological Institute is in the early stages of collecting data that is crucial to developing future tests, research and grant applications.

Knievel is known for her comprehensive migraine prevention and treatment techniques including Botox injections infusions and migraine trigger identification. Her team will increase the number of patients they care for annually by 20 percent when the treatment program is fully developed.

