Cell phone video captures terrifying sounds of Alexandria shooting

ALEXANDRIA, VA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Most people by now have seen the aftermath of Wednesday morning’s shooting at the congressional baseball practice at a park in Alexandria, VA. But one man captured the sounds of the shooting on cell phone video.

Noah Nathan was with his dogs at a dog park near the baseball when shots rang out in several bursts, one after another after another.

At first, he thought he was hearing fireworks. Then the realization of the situation set in.

"I’m just lying on the ground holding on to my dogs making sure they don’t get away,” he told NBC News. “I’m sort of thinking, 'I hope I don’t get shot.'"

Nathan, who said the GOP congressional baseball team regularly practices at that field, saw the lawmakers run to escape the gun battle.

Nathan’s video is a little long than 3 minutes. He estimated that the shooting went on for at least five.

“There were a lot of shots,” he told NBC News.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who is on the team and was at the practice, agreed. He said there were about 50 shots.

"We were doing batting practice and all of a sudden we heard a very loud shot," Flake said. "We could see Steve Scalise, he dragged himself after he was shot from near second base about 10 or 15 yards into the field just to be a little further away from the gunman. He was laying motionless out there."

Scalise, a top House Republican from Louisiana, and three others were wounded. Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise’s security detail returned fire.

The shooter, a 66-year-old Illinois man named James T. Hodgkinson, was shot and killed.

