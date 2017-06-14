Glendale man accused of $1.6M fraud against his employer

A federal indictment accuses a 29-year-old Glendale man of defrauding his employer, a major trucking company, of $1.6 million through falsified invoices and other purchasing documents.

The June 6 indictment says David Dwight Reynolds was an information technology network engineer for Swift Transportation Co. and alleges he used his authority to buy IT equipment and services for Swift to fraudulently purchase items such as cellphones, furniture and televisions for his personal use.

Reynolds has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud, mail fraud and transactional money laundering charge.

Defense attorney Joey Hamby declined to comment on the allegations.

