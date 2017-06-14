Glendale man accused of $1.6M fraud against his employer

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

 A federal indictment accuses a 29-year-old Glendale man of defrauding his employer, a major trucking company, of $1.6 million through falsified invoices and other purchasing documents.

The June 6 indictment says David Dwight Reynolds was an information technology network engineer for Swift Transportation Co. and alleges he used his authority to buy IT equipment and services for Swift to fraudulently purchase items such as cellphones, furniture and televisions for his personal use.

Reynolds has pleaded not guilty to wire fraud, mail fraud and transactional money laundering charge.

Defense attorney Joey Hamby declined to comment on the allegations.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service

    Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:08:50 GMT
    Dorothy Gray says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Dorothy Gray says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.

    More >

    A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.

    More >

  • Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler

    Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:40:07 GMT
    (Source: Emily Stocker)(Source: Emily Stocker)

    A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.

    More >

    A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.

    More >

  • PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice

    PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:17 AM EDT2017-06-14 08:17:59 GMT
    Investigators say these suspects robbed and tied up an Apache Junction man who tried to help them. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office/Department of Public Safety)Investigators say these suspects robbed and tied up an Apache Junction man who tried to help them. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office/Department of Public Safety)

    Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.

    More >

    Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.

    More >
    •   