Glendale woman says car wash damaged her

Dana Frasso says her new pre-owned car was damaged at a Phoenix car wash. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Dana Frasso says her new pre-owned car was damaged at a Phoenix car wash. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Frasso said she reported her issue to the manager at Splash car wash and said she wasn't comfortable with his suggestion to let someone he knew fix her car. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Frasso said she reported her issue to the manager at Splash car wash and said she wasn't comfortable with his suggestion to let someone he knew fix her car. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
A Glendale woman says she simply took her car to get it washed and wound up getting $1,500 in damage. 

3 On Your Side came to the Phoenix car wash looking for answers for a viewer named Dana Frasso.

Frasso recently bought a pre-owned Nissan Altima. She was ecstatic for her new car and wanted to get it cleaned up.

So, she took the car to Splash car wash in Phoenix and that's when she says her problems began. 

“It went through the tunnel and when it came out, I looked at it and it was totally bashed in.” 

The car’s trunk and bumper were dented in. But exactly how did her car end up like that just by entering the wash tunnel? She asked the car wash's manager for answers.

“He told me that the vehicle behind mine jumped the track and ran into the back of my vehicle.”  

The manager wrote out an incident report confirming the mishap and then told Frasso that he had a guy who could fix her car.

Frasso says she wasn't comfortable hearing that.

“I don't want my car in somebody's backyard getting the dents hammered out with a hammer. Not doing that.”

Frasso wound up leaving the car wash and eventually got a quote from an auto body repair shop indicating it would cost nearly $1,500 to repair her car.

But according to Frasso, the car wash manager didn't like that quote at all and insisted that his guy would fix her car.

“He was like, ‘nope, you're gonna take it to my guy or you're not gonna get it fixed.’”

So, Frasso contacted 3 On Your Side. After the car wash manager failed to return our phone calls and emails, we went to the business and talked to that manager.

Moments later, the manager shows up and claims that the car wash business also operates a body shop and that it would be cheaper for the company if they could fix it instead. 

After 3 On Your Side's involvement, the owner of the car wash contacted us saying he would be happy to pay to repair Frasso's car.

And based on that quote Frasso got, the company went ahead and issued her a check for more than $1,500. 

Frasso says she couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side.

“I felt like I had no other way to turn.” 

