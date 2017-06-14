Glendale woman says car wash damaged herPosted: Updated:
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
Glendale woman says car wash damaged her
A Glendale woman says she simply took her car to get it washed and wound up getting $1,500 in damage.More >
Companies develop 'hi-tech' deals for consumers
Some big-name companies are using computer-driven, “artificial intelligence” algorithms to crunch a whole lot of data and figure out how much to charge you at checkout.More >
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
Consumers frustrated with 'hi-tech' cars
Shari Von Holton has a love-hate relationship with her car. She says the vehicle is great. It’s the technology she has an issue with, like all the buttons, explaining, “I don’t even know what half of them do.”More >
Update: Rental scam victim gets money back
Rental scam victim is thrilled 3 On Your Side helps get her money returned.More >
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailbox
Alert: Beware of fake checks in your mailboxMore >
Customer 'heated' over cracked stove
A Glendale woman was in a losing battle with Sears over a broken stove so she contacted 3 On Your Side.More >
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener
Consumer alert: Watch where you place a popular car air freshener.More >
3 on Your Side puts money back in consumers' pockets in 2017
3 On Your Side is not just great at solving consumers' problems, the team also is excellent at getting people their money back. We keep a running total that we update monthly.More >
Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler
A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.More >
PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice
Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.More >
Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill
"I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...More >
Rifle-wielding gunman wounds lawmaker, then killed by police
A rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday, wounding House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others as congressmen and aides dove for cover.More >
Missing woman found dead after Lake Havasu boating accident
Mohave County Sheriff's Waterways deputies located and identified the body of a missing woman from Saturday evening's boat accident on Lake Havasu as 31-year-old Jennifer Renee Martin from Los Angeles, California.More >
Suspect in congressional shooting was Bernie Sanders supporter, strongly anti-Trump
James T. Hodgkinson, the man identified as shooting a Republican member of congress and four others on Wednesday morning, was a small business owner in Illinois who defined himself publicly by his firm support of Bernie Sanders' progressive politics -- and his hatred of conservatives and President Donald Trump.More >
Witness: Woman drops baby from window to escape London tower fire
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
Pair of puppy pals in desperate need of adoption
Do you have room in your home and your heart for not one, but two dogs in desperate need of a new home? This pair of pooches is in danger of being euthanized unless someone adopts them.More >
Cheap flights: Southwest selling $39 tickets
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
Hot week to come could result in record energy usage
While the National Weather Service is cranking out heat warnings, many of us are preparing to crank up our air conditioners, nearly doubling the daily amount of power consumed in the Valley. With those record temps looming, APS is getting ready.More >
Free servicing is key component when renting an A/C system
Renting is a viable option but know a third party may provide services.More >
Cell phone video captures terrifying sounds of Alexandria shooting
Noah Nathan was with his dogs at a dog park near the baseball when shots rang out in several bursts, one after another after another. At first, he thought he was hearing fireworks.More >
Sen. Jeff Flake in attendance at baseball game shooting
Arizona Senator Jeff Flake was in attendance of a charity baseball game in Alexandria Virginia when a shooting occurred at the game Wednesday morning.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet. (Monday, June 12, 2017)More >
Massive blaze engulfs London high rise
RAW VIDEO: President Trump remarks on shooting of Congressman
President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries. Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.More >
PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice
Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help him twice. (Tuesday, June 13, 2017)More >
Massive fire at London Apartment
Government panel to investigate Johnson Utilities
Government panel to investigate Johnson Utilities
The committee that oversees utility companies has agreed to investigate Johnson Utilities. (Tuesday, June 13, 2017)More >
