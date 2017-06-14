Gingered Cauliflower Soup with Ancho Cream

Serves 8 to 10

Ingredients

Soup:

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups chopped onion

2 teaspoons chopped garlic

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

1 pound cauliflower florets

4 cups chicken broth

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt and freshly grated pepper

Ancho Cream:

½ cup heavy cream

1 ancho chile

Procedure

Soup: In a large, heavy saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and continue cooking until onion and garlic are very soft but not brown, another 5 minutes. Add the ginger and cook for another minute. Add the florets, the broth, and the lemon zest. Bring the soup to a boil, then lower heat to a simmer; cover and cook until cauliflower is soft, about 20 minutes. Add the lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Transfer to a blender, in batches, if necessary, and purée until smooth. Keep warm. Adjust seasoning with more salt, pepper, and/or lemon juice.

Ancho cream: Stem and seed the ancho chile so that it is one flat piece. Heat a small skillet over medium heat; when hot, add the chile. Toast on each side until it is pliable and giving off an aroma. Transfer the chile to a bowl and cover with hot water. Allow to soak until soft, about 30 minutes. Transfer chile to a mini-processor or food grinder; purée. Strain purée into a small bowl. You should have about 1 tablespoon of ancho purée. Stir the puree into the cream and put into a squeeze bottle. If not using immediately, refrigerate. Ancho chile purée freezes well if you have extra.

Ladle soup into bowls and drizzle with the ancho cream. Serve immediately.



