ASU to host 'Great American Eclipse' viewing in August

What the eclipse will look like at 11:35 a.m. (Source: NASA)

What the eclipse will look like at 9:35 a.m. (Source: NASA)

What the eclipse will look like at 10:35 a.m. (Source: NASA)

On Aug. 21, Arizona State University will be hosting a live-streaming broadcast of the total solar eclipse happening across the United States after 99 years.

The last time the eclipse took this path was on June 8, 1918.

The sun, moon and Earth will realign, meaning that a shadow of darkness is expected to be cast from coast-to-coast across the United States.

It is expected to be the most watched, most photographed and most televised astronomical event of the generation.

ASU's School of Earth and Science Exploration will provide a 3-D theater presentation in the Marston Exploration Theater in Tempe. They will also have outdoor solar telescopes for public use.

Patrick Young is an astrophysicist who will be representing ASU in Idaho for the observance along with other members of ASU's School of Earth and Space Exploration.

Young says that most sightings in 1918 were limited to the human eye and photographic plates. Since there was not a reliable color photo process at the time, scientists depended on artists to paint the eclipse.

Young says also that much of the science they'll observe will focus on the interface between the sun's visible surface and its tenuous atmosphere.

Associate Research Professional Sheri Klug will be representing ASU at a NASA event.

Google and University of California, Berkeley also created a simulator to predict the expected times of each eclipse stage.

This year's eclipse is also being called the "Great American Eclipse" because the path of totality will occur exclusively within the United States.

The eclipse is expected to start in the middle of the North American Pacific Ocean and will travel across at least 14 states, from Oregon through South Carolina.

People living in the path of totality will experience about two minutes and 40 seconds of darkness.

The longest period of totality will occur over Illinois, but everyone in the United States will be able to see at least a partial eclipse.

Young says that it is important to take precautions when witnessing this rare event.

"It's an impressive thing to see with proper eye protection," said Young. "Even part of the sun is dangerously bright so do not look at it without protection."

Special eclipse glasses are encouraged for this purpose. Welding glass and solar filters are available for telescopes too.

The next total solar eclipse after 2017 will be on April 8, 2024. The path for that eclipse will be visible across North America and Central America.

