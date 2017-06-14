UPDATE: Beagle finds foster home while owner is deployed

We have a happy update for you about a sweet beagle who needed a foster home while her owner was deployed overseas.

Kelly, a very patient beagle, had been waiting for a year for a foster home while her owner was serving in the military. Her owner will return from active duty in 2018 and the two will be reunited then.

The Arizona Humane Society's (AHS) Project Active Duty program provides temporary foster care while a dog's owner is deployed until they can match the dog with a foster family.

Kelly had been in the Project Active Duty Program for a year, but had yet to find her own foster family. AHS had been looking for a good match for Kelly and said that life in a kennel has been hard for her.

Well, we are happy to report that after we ran the story about Kelly this weekend, more than 200 people called the shelter to inquire about her!

She ended up going home with a loving family from Phoenix.

Those who didn't end up taking Kelly either signed up to foster future military pets and/or became foster parents for other pets at the shelter.

For information about other adoptable pets or more information about Project Active Duty, call the Arizona Humane Society at 602-997-7585.

