Wildfire in southeastern Arizona now mostly contained

Authorities say they're ready to begin scaling back the firefighting resources assigned to a major wildfire in southeastern Arizona now that crews have contained about two-thirds of its perimeter.

The lightning-caused fire started June 7 about 2 miles southeast of Dragoon in Cochise County and has burned 23.6 square miles of grass and brush.

The fire was 64 percent contained as of Tuesday when it had 638 personnel assigned.

The fire management team says crews made good progress Tuesday in the area north of Cochise Stronghold Canyon and that plans for Wednesday include reinforcing containment lines, beginning rehabilitation activities and starting to release "excess resources."

Aftermath of the fire. Burned brush and the red fire retardant. #LizardFire #Dragoon pic.twitter.com/DFpfRaUn7Y — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) June 12, 2017

