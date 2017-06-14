Wildfire in southeastern Arizona now mostly contained

Wildfire in southeastern Arizona now mostly containedPosted: Updated:
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet. (Monday, June 12, 2017)More >
Massive blaze engulfs London high rise
PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice
Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help him twice. (Tuesday, June 13, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: President Trump remarks on shooting of Congressman
President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries. Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.More >
Massive fire at London Apartment
Government panel to investigate Johnson Utilities
The committee that oversees utility companies has agreed to investigate Johnson Utilities. (Tuesday, June 13, 2017)More >
