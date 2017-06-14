Monsoon season: The dew point dilemmaPosted: Updated:
Weather BlogMore>>
-
Monsoon season: The dew point dilemma
Monsoon season: The dew point dilemma
Monsoon season officially begins this week in Arizona. But it wasn't always a set date on the calendar. Many long-time Arizonans will remember a different system for tracking the arrival of the monsoon.More >
Monsoon season officially begins this week in Arizona. But it wasn't always a set date on the calendar. Many long-time Arizonans will remember a different system for tracking the arrival of the monsoon.More >
Will we hit 122 degrees?
Will we hit 122 degrees?
Record heat is moving in. The hottest day will be 118 on Monday, and that is just 4 degrees shy of the all-time record of 122. Could we hit that mark again someday?More >
Record heat is moving in. The hottest day will be 118 on Monday, and that is just 4 degrees shy of the all-time record of 122. Could we hit that mark again someday?More >
It's going to be a scorcher! Heat wave headed to Phoenix
It's going to be a scorcher! Heat wave headed to Phoenix
Get ready for a major heat wave to come rolling into town this week, bringing sunshine, sweat and some serious triple digit temps. On Tuesday, desert-dwellers lucked out as we soaked in one last day of cooler-than-normal temperatures.More >
Get ready for a major heat wave to come rolling into town this week, bringing sunshine, sweat and some serious triple digit temps. On Tuesday, desert-dwellers lucked out as we soaked in one last day of cooler-than-normal temperatures.More >
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawl
Outside your home, inside the house, these creepy-crawly creatures can be found anywhere.More >
Outside your home, inside the house, these creepy-crawly creatures can be found anywhere.More >
6 reasons why mosquitoes love biting you more than others
6 reasons why mosquitoes love biting you more than others
The monsoon is right around the corner and so are the mosquitoes that come with our summer rains.More >
The monsoon is right around the corner and so are the mosquitoes that come with our summer rains.More >
Lower temperatures for Sunday and Monday
Lower temperatures for Sunday and Monday
Temperatures are taking a tumble Sunday and Monday before stifling heat invades Arizona by the end of the new week.More >
Temperatures are taking a tumble Sunday and Monday before stifling heat invades Arizona by the end of the new week.More >
Outlook for 2017
Hurricanes: Storms like no other
Hurricanes: Storms like no other
A truly majestic storm, hurricanes are like no other storm on earth. We can’t prevent hurricanes from forming, but through history, we have learned to better predict the storms' intensity, paths and destruction.More >
A truly majestic storm, hurricanes are like no other storm on earth. We can’t prevent hurricanes from forming, but through history, we have learned to better predict the storms' intensity, paths and destruction.More >
Red Flag Warning issued for Kaibab National Forest this weekend
Red Flag Warning issued for Kaibab National Forest this weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Kaibab National Forest for Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. both days.More >
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Kaibab National Forest for Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. both days.More >
Temperatures dropping slightly this weekend and into next week
Temperatures dropping slightly this weekend and into next week
Less hot temperatures are in the forecast over the next several days as a trough begins to push through the Pacific Northwest.More >
Less hot temperatures are in the forecast over the next several days as a trough begins to push through the Pacific Northwest.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler
Vehicle dealership posts sign about panhandler
A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.More >
A Honda dealership in Brighton posted a sign warning about a panhandler in front of their business.More >
PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice
PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice
Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.More >
Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.More >
Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill
Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill
"I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...More >
"I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...More >
Trump: Assailant in shooting of congressman 'has now died'
Trump: Assailant in shooting of congressman 'has now died'
A top House Republican was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman identified as a 66-year-old Illinois business owner Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington.More >
A top House Republican was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman identified as a 66-year-old Illinois business owner Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington.More >
Missing woman found dead after Lake Havasu boating accident
Missing woman found dead after Lake Havasu boating accident
Mohave County Sheriff's Waterways deputies located and identified the body of a missing woman from Saturday evening's boat accident on Lake Havasu as 31-year-old Jennifer Renee Martin from Los Angeles, California.More >
Mohave County Sheriff's Waterways deputies located and identified the body of a missing woman from Saturday evening's boat accident on Lake Havasu as 31-year-old Jennifer Renee Martin from Los Angeles, California.More >
Suspect in congressional shooting was Bernie Sanders supporter, strongly anti-Trump
Suspect in congressional shooting was Bernie Sanders supporter, strongly anti-Trump
James T. Hodgkinson, the man identified as shooting a Republican member of congress and four others on Wednesday morning, was a small business owner in Illinois who defined himself publicly by his firm support of Bernie Sanders' progressive politics -- and his hatred of conservatives and President Donald Trump.More >
James T. Hodgkinson, the man identified as shooting a Republican member of congress and four others on Wednesday morning, was a small business owner in Illinois who defined himself publicly by his firm support of Bernie Sanders' progressive politics -- and his hatred of conservatives and President Donald Trump.More >
Death toll rises to 12 in massive London high-rise blaze
Death toll rises to 12 in massive London high-rise blaze
London's Metropolitan Police say six people have died in the devastating fire that engulfed a west London apartment block. Police say the number is expected to rise.More >
London's Metropolitan Police say six people have died in the devastating fire that engulfed a west London apartment block. Police say the number is expected to rise.More >
Senator Jeff Flake in attendance at baseball game shooting
Senator Jeff Flake in attendance at baseball game shooting
Arizona Senator Jeff Flake was in attendance of a charity baseball game in Alexandria Virginia when a shooting occurred at the game Wednesday morning.More >
Arizona Senator Jeff Flake was in attendance of a charity baseball game in Alexandria Virginia when a shooting occurred at the game Wednesday morning.More >
Cat lovers house for sale in eastern Arizona
Cat lovers house for sale in eastern Arizona
For all the feline fanatics out there, your new home has just come on the market.More >
For all the feline fanatics out there, your new home has just come on the market.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Wrongfully convicted
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Wrongfully convicted
Hear the story of a man who was wrongfully convicted and spent many years in prison for a crime he didn't commit -- Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Hear the story of a man who was wrongfully convicted and spent many years in prison for a crime he didn't commit -- Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Gilbert Public Schools approves plan to appeal $1 million bill from state
Gilbert Public Schools approves plan to appeal $1 million bill from state
The Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board voted Tuesday to move forward with an appeal to a nearly $1 million bill from the state.More >
The Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board voted Tuesday to move forward with an appeal to a nearly $1 million bill from the state.More >
Claire's live forecast
Claire's live forecast
GMAZ Mini-Meteorologist Claire Luzader gives a scorching forecast, including the possibility of highs we haven't seen since the'90s. Full story @ https://goo.gl/1FwQmlMore >
GMAZ Mini-Meteorologist Claire Luzader gives a scorching forecast, including the possibility of highs we haven't seen since the'90s. Full story @ https://goo.gl/1FwQmlMore >
Allen murder trial day two: Jurors shown box 10-year-old was allegedly locked in
Allen murder trial day two: Jurors shown box 10-year-old was allegedly locked in
It's day two in the trial against a valley woman accused of murdering her 10-year-old cousin. Sammantha Allen is facing is facing first degree murder charges in the 2011 death of Ame Deal.More >
It's day two in the trial against a valley woman accused of murdering her 10-year-old cousin. Sammantha Allen is facing is facing first degree murder charges in the 2011 death of Ame Deal.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet. (Monday, June 12, 2017)More >
Massive blaze engulfs London high rise
Massive blaze engulfs London high rise
(Source: CNN)More >
PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice
PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice
Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help him twice. (Tuesday, June 13, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: President Trump remarks on shooting of Congressman
RAW VIDEO: President Trump remarks on shooting of Congressman
President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries. Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.More >
President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries. Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.More >
Massive fire at London Apartment
Massive fire at London Apartment
Government panel to investigate Johnson Utilities
Government panel to investigate Johnson Utilities
The committee that oversees utility companies has agreed to investigate Johnson Utilities. (Tuesday, June 13, 2017)More >
The committee that oversees utility companies has agreed to investigate Johnson Utilities. (Tuesday, June 13, 2017)More >