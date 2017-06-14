SRP partners with artists to create murals with a message

Brightly painted walls with powerful messages are popping up around Phoenix, Mesa and Glendale.

But it's not graffiti; it's art.

Local artists are working to beautify the Valley through murals.

It's all a part of SRP's "Power is All Yours" community beautification and empowerment project.

"To know that art can be empowering to others and to have some kind of influence? That's empowerment me. And hopefully, it will empower others to become artists," said mural artist Ignacio Garcia.

Each mural takes more than a week to make. They should all be finished by the end of the month.

