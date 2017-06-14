Jaime's Local Love: The Grand

A 24-hour coffeehouse, restaurant, bar, event space, music venue, speakeasy, and soon-to-open food market - The Grand on N. Central Avenue in downtown Phoenix encompasses all this and more.

The whole block had always been clubs, and owner Steven Rogers wanted to do something much more communal. Rogers is a successful nightclub entrepreneur who has owned the block of businesses for 21 years and is all about the ambiance and the experience.

The train station motif was chosen because a train station is always open; there are always people coming and going. He wanted to create a gathering place and then have everything available in that place.

At The Grand, you will find a spacious patio and large indoor-outdoor bar offering wine, cocktails, and 25 craft beers. Inside The Grand, also known as The Grand Central Coffee Company, the coffee shop is open 24/7 and serves coffee, tea, espresso, lattes and a variety of baked goods.

The wi-fi password is conspicuously placed at the entrance, and upstairs is the Study where you'll find people settled in on cozy sofas and desks with plenty of outlets.

This attention to imaginative detail is displayed prominently in the speakeasy Sanctum, which can also be rented for private parties. Tucked away in the back of the second floor, portholes lend a bird's-eye view of the bar and coffee shop.

The clandestine atmosphere is bolstered with plush furniture, tapestries, intimate high tops with velveteen stools, a vintage sound system with tube amplifiers, and a bar complete with absinthe fountain.

The outdoor Grand Stage is an indie stage and space where singers and artists who sign up on the website can perform.

The Grand is not just a coffeehouse, it's not just a restaurant, it's not just a bar. It's equal parts all those things, and a place where you can go to see a live

band play. It's a beautiful spot where people can come in and interact. It's just Grand!

You must see the private ballroom and the speakeasy. They are event spaces you can rent and very very cool!

Go visit The Grand!

Jaime

The Grand

718 N. Central Ave.

Phoenix, AZ

(602) 795-8552

Email: grandcentralcoffee@icloud.com

Website: www.TheGrandAZ.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheGrandAz

Instagram: @thegrandaz

