Phoenix heat wave: Too hot to fly?

A dangerous heat wave is coming to the Valley. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Valley for Saturday morning through next Wednesday night.

Temperatures in the Valley Saturday will climb to about 112 degrees, and to near 116 degrees on Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, highs will be in the 119-120 degree range.

When Phoenix had its hottest day on record -- 122 degrees on June 26, 1990 -- airlines grounded all flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for a short time.

Many people blamed soft "melty" asphalt on the runways. That's an urban legend. It's true that asphalt can soften in extreme heat (it becomes liquid at about 250 degrees Fahrenheit). And there was a reported issue in Washington in July 2012 when a plane's wheels actually sank several inches into the soft asphalt.

Philip Dugaw snapped a photo of the wheels in the ruts and posted it on Imgur, saying the "plane sank 4" into the pavement."

"The small vehicle that usually tows planes away from the gate tugged and pulled, but the plane was stuck," Martin Weil wrote in the Washington Post.

But soft asphalt was not the problem in Phoenix in 1990. No planes got stuck.

The real issue was more technical.

According to an airport spokesman, commercial airplane performance charts did not account for temperatures that high back. Those charts have since been updated with data that extends into the 120s, allowing pilots to calculate for the higher heat and longer takeoff requirements.

Smaller regional jets, however, have their own temperature limitations, and airlines may choose not to fly them in temps over 117.

Last June, a flight from Houston to Phoenix had to turn around due to heat concerns. The ground temperature on that day was 118. That plane, an Embrarer 175, seats 78 people.

Not only is extreme heat like that -- and the temperatures we're expecting -- hard on planes mechanically, there is also the issue of physics. Hot air is less dense. Because the air is thin, the plane needs more distance to get the speed and lift necessary to get off the ground. It also makes the climb a little more difficult. Have you ever noticed that takeoffs feel a bit sluggish when it's hot? That's the plane working harder in the thin air.

In addition, the takeoff, climb, descent and landing can be a bit bumpy thanks to thermal (convective) turbulence.

"Turbulence can also be expected on warm summer days when the sun heats the earth's surface unevenly," explains Weather.gov. "Certain surfaces, such as barren ground, rocky and sandy areas, are heated more rapidly than are grass covered [sic] fields and much more rapidly than is water. Isolated convective currents are therefore set in motion with warm air rising and cooler air descending, which are responsible for bumpy conditions as an airplane flies in and out of them.

So will commercial flights be ground like they were in 1990? Probably not, but it's always a good idea to check with your airline, especially if you're on one of the smaller planes.

That said, if you do find yourself delayed for whatever reason, Sky Harbor International Airport is not a bad place to be stuck.

"Sky Harbor's three terminals provide great options for eating, snacking, excellent shopping and special services," according to SkyHarbo.com.

