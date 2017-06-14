Pair of puppy pals in desperate need of adoption

Pair of pups in need of adoption (Source: Viewer photo)

Do you have room in your home and your heart for not one, but two dogs in desperate need of a new home?

This pair of pooches is in danger of being euthanized unless someone adopts them.

The bonded pair is up for adoption at the Maricopa East Side County Shelter. They've been there since April and may soon be out of time.

The little pup, 7-year-old "Chirulin," is a mini-me of the bigger pup, 13-year-old "Jarocho."

We're told they're both very friendly with great personalities.

Ask about dogs #A3931188 and #A3931232

For information on this pair and other adoptable pets:

East Valley Animal Care Center

2630 W Rio Salado Parkway

Loop 101 / Rio Salado Parkway

Mesa, AZ 85201

Phone: 602-506-7387

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

(All Services)



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(All Services except Owned Pet Surrender)

https://www.maricopa.gov/3560/Animal-Care-and-Control

