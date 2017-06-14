Somen and Creamy Krab and Cucumber Salad

Somen

Serves 4

Dipping Sauce

1/3 cup light colored soy sauce (tskuchi)

1/4 cup mirin

2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 cup dashi (fish bullion)

1/4 cup katsuo-bushi

6 Bunches dried somen noodles, each about 1 1/2 ounces. Ice cubes for serving cold.

Condiments

1 teaspoon peeled and grated fresh ginger

2 green onion stalks (cleaned, and sliced thin)

1/4 cup shredded roasted seaweed

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, freshly toasted and cracked or coarsely ground (optional)

In a small sauce pan combine the soy sauce, mirin, sugar and dashi. Set over low heat to cook, stirring occasionally. When the sugar is fully dissolved, add the katsuo bushi and immediately remove the pan from the heat. Let it cool to room temperature and then strain through adobe mesh strainer. This can be kept up to 5 days in the refrigerator.

Cook noodles in a medium sauce pan. Cook noodles in boiling water until just tender, avoid over cooking. Place noodles in strainer to remove excess water then place noodles in a bowl of ice and cold water. Once chilled strain to remove water just before plating.

Place equal amounts onto plates and top with green onions, fresh grated ginger, shredded seaweed and sesame seeds.

Divide dipping sauce into separate bowls and serve chilled with noodles. Wasabi may be added to the dipping sauce for flavor.

Creamy krab and cucumber salad

2 English (hot house) cucumbers (sliced thin)

6-8 imitation krab sticks

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

Slice cucumbers thin and place in a bowl and lightly salt. Cut krab sticks into 1/2 inch pieces and spread on top of the cut cucumbers. Mix in mayonnaise and mix until krab and cucumbers are covered. Salt and pepper to taste and keep in the refrigerator until ready to serve.



