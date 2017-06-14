Breakfast Bruchetta, Prosciutto Eggs Benedict and Braised Short Rib and Cornbread Hash

Breakfast Bruschetta by Executive Chef Joey Maggiore of Hash Kitchen

Ingredients:

One loaf artisan bread

Nutella

2 bananas

2 table spoons butter

2 tablespoons brown sugar

¼ cup sugar

1 cup whipping cream

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup Milk

½ cup mascarpone cheese

1 cup strawberries

Preparation:

To make sweet mascarpone:

Combine one cup of chilled whipping cream, ½ cup mascarpone, ½ teaspoon vanilla, and ¼ cup sugar into large bowl.

With electric mixer on high, mix until the mascarpone cream starts to seize and thicken, slowly turning down mixing speed as you slowly drizzle in ½ cup of milk.

Seal and refrigerate.

To make caramelized bananas:

Slice two bananas into thick coins.

Add 2 tablespoons of butter and 2 tablespoons brown sugar in medium skillet over medium-high heat; when bubbly, add bananas.

Cook the sliced bananas for 1-2 minutes on each side spooning the glaze over the bananas as they cook until bananas are warm and golden.

Putting it all together; preheat the oven to 400ºF.

Cut the load of bread into 12 (1-inch thick) slices. Coat both sides of bread with butter and arrange slices onto baking sheet. Bake the bread on one side for 5 minutes and flip over to other side for an addition 3-5 minutes until loaves are toasted.

Remove the bread from the oven to let cool; spread Nutella on each slice of bread with Nutella, topped with caramelized bananas and fresh sliced strawberries.

Served with side of sweet mascarpone.

Prosciutto Eggs Benedict by Executive Chef Joey Maggiore of Hash Kitchen:

Ingredients:

4 English muffins, split in half

8 eggs

8 slices prosciutto

3 tablespoons white vinegar

For the hollandaise sauce:

5 ½ tablespoons butter

2 egg yolks

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions (serves 8)

Halve the English muffins and toast them.

Bring 6-8 cups of water and 3 tablespoons white vinegar to a large pot to a low boil. Crack an egg into a separate, small bowl. Stir the water with slotted spoon creating a vortex and drop the prepared egg into the center. Gently stir water as the egg cooks and solidifies. After the egg cooks for about 3 minutes, remove egg with slotted spoon to place onto a plate and repeat these steps for all 8 eggs.

To prepare the hollandaise sauce:

In a blender, mix 2 egg yolks, one tablespoon lemon juice, and ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper on high until mixture is creamy and smooth. As it blends on high, slowly drizzle in 5 ½ tablespoons melted butter until sauce becomes thick and pale yellow.

To assemble:

Place one slice of prosciutto on each muffin half, top with an egg and pour over the hollandaise sauce and serve.



Braised Short Rib and Cornbread Hash by Executive Chef Joey Maggiore of Hash Kitchen



Ingredients:

potatoes

For braised short rib:

2 tablespoons canola oil

6 flanked-style short ribs with bones

salt and pepper; to taste

1 large onion

2 carrots

3 celery ribs

3 garlic cloves

750 milliliter bottle of dry red wine

4 thyme springs

3 cups chicken stock

For cornbread:

¼ cup butter

one cup milk

large egg

1 ¼ cups yellow, white or blue cornmeal

one cup all-purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

(Prepared one day before) Braised Short Rib:

Heat 2 tablespoons of canola oil in a large skillet. Season the ribs with salt and pepper and add them to the skillet to cook over moderate heat for about 18-20 minutes, turning once until ribs are browned and crusty. After cooking the ribs, transfer them to a shallow baking dish.

Slice and prepare 2 carrots, 3 celery ribs, and 3 garlic cloves. Add them to the skillet to cook over low heat, occasionally stirring for 20 minutes until very soft and lightly browned. Add wine and 4 thyme springs into the skillet and bring it to a boil over high heat. Pour hot marinade over the cooked ribs and let cool. Place cover over it and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat oven to 350°. Transfer the marinade and ribs into large, cast-iron casserole adding 3 cups of chicken stock and bringing it to a boil. In the oven, cook for 1 ½ hours until meat is tender.



Transfer the meat to a shallow baking dish, removing the bones as meat falls off. Strain the sauce and slightly pour back over the meat to be broiled.

Preheat the broiler and broil the meat and sauce together until glazed. Transfer the meat to plate.

Preparing the Cornbread:

Heat the oven to 400°F. Add cooking spray to the bottom and sides of 8-inch square pan.

Heat ¼ cup of butter over low heat.

Transfer melted butter into large bowl and add one cup milk, and one large egg. Use fork or wire whisk to beat the ingredients together. Add 1 ¼ of preferred cornmeal, one cup flour, ½ cup granulated sugar, tablespoon baking powder and salt all at once. Stir mixture until the flour is moistened.

Pour the batter into your pan; using a spatula to scrape it all from the bowl and evenly spread it into pan.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown.

Potatoes:

Heat oven to 450°

Slice potatoes into small slices and place in large bowl and season to preference. Arrange potatoes in a single layer and bake for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown.

Preparing the hash:

Slice the rib and cut the bread into small pieces. Mix potatoes, short-braised rib, and corn bread into hash and serve.