Wednesday, June 14

Abrazo Job Fair

Abrazo Community Health Network's six hospitals are hosting job fairs for clinical and allied health positions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume to the event.

The job fairs will be at:

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, 1930 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67thAve., Glendale.

Abrazo Central Campus, 2000 W. Bethany Home Road.

Abrazo Maryvale Campus, 5102 W. Campbell Ave., Phoenix.

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, 3929 E. Bell Road, Phoenix.

Abrazo West Campus, 13677 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix.

More details about job opportunities are available at www.AbrazoHealth.com/careers

The Wildlife World Zoo: Chocolate chip of the sea

There are some 1,800-starfish species worldwide, and today, we learn about the Chocolate Chip Sea Star. Wildlife World Zoo joins us with fun facts about this unique starfish, which is typically found in the warm and shallow waters of the Indo-Pacific region.

Chocolate Chip Sea Star Facts:

Chocolate chip sea star, is a species of sea star found in the warm, shallow waters of the Indo-Pacific region.

There are around 1,800 starfish species worldwide, and most of them inhabits in Pacific, Atlantic, Southern, Arctic, and Indian Oceans

It possesses rows of spines or "horns"; black conical points arranged in a single row, on the dorsal side.

These dark protrusions are used to scare away possible predators, by looking frightening or dangerous.

On the ventral side, tube feet, purple in color, are arranged in rows on each arm.

Most horned sea stars found are a roughly rigid five-pointed star-shape with tapering arms to the end, they may grow over 12 in. in diameter

this species can be seen occasionally when the tide is low.

Can live up to 15 years

They are opportunistic carnivores

The starfish mouth is located at base of the body

Starfish is capable to ingest prey that is larger than its mouth for the reason that it can digest food outside its body. Some of the food sources include dying fish, mollusks, clams and oysters

They cover the prey with their whole body since the mouth is located on the underside of the organism. The stomach is pushed out and the digestive juices cover it. Cilia on the starfish then move the meal towards the stomach and into the animal.

Overharvesting and pollution are their biggest threats.

Starfish have five arms and rays that spread out from a central disc. Nonetheless, numerous starfish species have more than six arms. There are few species that exhibit 10-15 arms, with the maximum can reach up to 50.

There is a small eye attached to the end of each arm of starfish which enables it to identify a difference between darkness and light. This is effective particularly in locating the moving objects.

The spines, tube feet are responsive to touch, while eyespots on the ends of the arms are light-sensitive.

When the starfish reproduces asexually, it usually happens when a predator of the starfish rips off one of its arm. The ripped off arm, if it takes some of the central and vital stuff with it, can regenerate an entirely new starfish. The original starfish can grow the arm back.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Local Love: The Grand

The Grand is a 15,000-square foot community gathering place serving the immense diversity of downtown Phoenix. With its Grand Central Coffee Company, full kitchen and bakery, bar with 24 craft beers and specialty foods, general store with delicatessen items, and speakeasy for private parties, all surrounded by spaces both open and intimate, including extensive patio areas, it is a great place to meet with friends, have an impromptu business meeting, or just hangout.

Sanctum is the Grand's speakeasy, open every Saturday night from 9 p.m. to Midnight and available for rent for private parties, featuring prohibition cocktails and delicious hors d'oeuvres.

The Grand is the only establishment in downtown Phoenix open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Grand Ballroom is available for rent for special events, weddings and concerts, and features a stage and outdoor bar, accommodating up to 750 people.

The Grand's outdoor performance stage is home to organic and energetic entertainment from acoustic artists to the best up and coming rock bands in the Valley.

The Grand is opening their new Grand Market on June 30th, which includes fresh grab and go salads, sandwiches, desserts, drinks, beer and wine for those on the go.

The Grand offers brunch on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays (industry only) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit: http://www.grandcentralcoffeecompany.com/

The Grand

718 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: (602) 795-8552

Firefighters to be bartending for a cause

You'll see firefighters behind the bar at z' Tejas today, serving up drinks and Cornbread for a Cause. Today's event is in partnership with the United Phoenix Firefighters Charities to raise money through the end of June.

Event is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Z'Tejas Tempe location.

Z'Tejas Southwestern Grill

20 W. 6th Street

Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 377-1170

For more information, visit: www.ztejas.com

Kids Model Search

Calling all cute kids, AZ Foothills is on the hunt for our next little model! Each year AZ Foothills sets out to find one superstar kid between the ages of 6 to 12 to represent the brand as our Junior Face of Foothills model. The Junior Face of Foothills will receive a professional photo shoot that will be featured in Arizona Foothills Magazine along with a personal profile, an article on AZFoothills.com, special VIP event appearances throughout the year, and hundreds in cash and prizes!

When: Saturday, June 17, 1pm- 3pm

Where: Kid to Kid Boutique 8664 E Shea Blvd #152, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Requirements: Boys and girls, ages 6 - 12. No size or height restrictions, all looks and types welcome. No previous modeling experience is needed. Headshots are not mandatory but welcome; they do not need to be professional.

To learn more visit:

http://www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com/features/moms/9044-cute-kid-casting-call-on-june-17.html

Dad's get free French toast at Kneaders

Kneaders Bakery and Café, one of the country's premier fast-casual restaurants and retail shops, is celebrating Father's Day with a special offer to thank dads for all of their hard work. On June 17, from 7- 11 a.m., treat dad to free ALL YOU CAN EAT CHUNKY CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST when someone in the family purchases a breakfast entree.

Kneader's is famous for its chunky cinnamon French toast, and for Father's Day, it's free with another breakfast purchase. We learn the art of making this delish dish with Kneader's Bakery & Cafe Chef Michael.

Recipe: Kneaders Overnight French Toast

Ingredients:

1 day-old loaf of Kneaders Chunky Cinnamon Bread

8 medium eggs

1 T. brown sugar

1 T. vanilla

3 C. milk

3/4 tsp. salt

2 T. butter divided

Preparation:

1. Slice the Chunky Cinnamon Bread into 6 pieces

2. Grease a 9x13 baking dish

3. Place 6 bread slices into the baking dish. Push down on the bread slices until they are slightly flattened.

4. Mix eggs, brown sugar, vanilla, milk and salt together. Pour the mixture over the bread slices.

5. Cut the butter into pieces and dot over the top of the bread slices.

6. Cover the baking dish and refrigerate overnight (or at least 4 hours).

7. Uncover and bake at 350 degrees for 45 - 50 minutes.

8. Top off your Kneaders Overnight French Toast with Abbie and Ellie's delicious caramel syrup (available at Kneaders), and eat with fresh strawberries and whipped topping.

For more information and locations, visit: www.kneaders.com

Monica Lindstrom: Developments of the Cosby trial

Valley legal analyst Monica Lindstrom discusses the recent developments of the Bill Cosby trial.

For more information, visit: Monica Lindstrom blog at: http://monicalindstrom.com/category/monicas-blog

For more information, visit: http://monicalindstrom.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MonicaKLindstrom/

Monica Lindstrom Mediations

7702 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite 300

Scottsdale, Arizona 85258

ph. 480-326-9034

Take your steak up a notch with these sauces & toppings

June is National Steakhouse month and Father's Day is this weekend. What better way to celebrate than with a steak on the grill. Chef David Battersby from Mastro's Steakhouse in Scottsdale shows us how to take your steak to the next level.

For more information, visit: http://www.mastrosrestaurants.com/

Locations:

Mastro's Steakhouse

8852 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255,

(480) 585-9500

Mastro's City Hall

6991 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(480) 941-4700

Mastro's Ocean Club

Kierland Commons

15045 N Kierland Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 443-8555

MATCH: Restaurant & Cocktails Forks Out Free Food for Water Donations

The downtown neighborhood restaurant to partner with Phoenix Rescue Mission for month-long water drive, beginning June 14th in support of the Mission's 5th Annual Code: Red Summer Heat Relief campaign.



Located in downtown Phoenix, on Central Avenue and Portland Street, MATCH: Restaurant & Cocktails is asking the public to bring cases of water to the wood-fired kitchen, where donors will receive a buy-one-get-one-free certificate for every case of water they drop off. Each coupon is good for lunch sandwiches or salads and dinner entrees at the downtown neighborhood restaurant.



The 5th Annual Code: Red campaign began on May 1 and runs through August 31. Partnering with several businesses and municipalities, including the cities of Phoenix, Peoria and Glendale, the nonprofit hopes to collect and distribute at least 1 million bottles of water during the campaign to support the needs within the community. Other items needed include white socks, toiletries, hats, light-colored T-shirts, sunglasses, sunscreen, Chapstick and more.



Phoenix Rescue Mission provides Christ-centered, life-transforming solutions to persons facing hunger and homelessness. The nonprofit Mission, which has been operating since 1952, is asking the public for support of its many programs designed to save lives, including Hope Coach Street Outreach, Homeless Emergency Services, Men's Addiction Recovery Program and the new Changing Lives Center for Women and Children.

For more information, call (602) 233-3000 or visit www.phoenixrescuemission.org.

MATCH Restaurant & Cocktails

1100 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Phone:602-875-8080

Website: https://matchphx.com/

Phoenix unites to take the "We're Cool" hydration message to the streets

During the summer in Phoenix, staying hydrated and cool is vital. The "We're Cool" campaign offers free bottles of water and indoor locations to cool off. All locations on the city's map that is being circulated to residents are both hydration stations and cooling refuge locations for anyone needing to get out of the heat. In addition to assisting in the outreach campaign, Mayor Greg Stanton will issue a call for water donations to help ensure "We're Cool" locations have water throughout the long summer months.

"We're Cool" outreach maps with the locations of hydration and cooling locations around Phoenix visit: http://bit.ly/2tmKZLT

For more information, on Water Drop locations visit:

https://www.phoenix.gov/humanservicessite/Documents/Collection%20Map%205_11_16%20finished-Revised.pdf

Do it Herself: Debbie Hernandez

Learn to build a concrete serving tray. Join our demonstration workshop and watch as our Associate shows you how to measure and cut wood and mix concrete to create a durable serving tray with attached handles. In addition, our Associate will also demonstrate the safe use of common project tools including a circular saw, drill and sanding block. At the end of the demonstration, Store Associates can help you shop for everything you need to create your own project at home.

For more information, visit:

https://twitter.com/diy_debbie

https://www.facebook.com/homedepotdebbie