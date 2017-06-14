Ducey to speak in Washington on relationship with Mexico

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is heading to Washington, D.C., to take part in a discussion on the state's relationship with Mexico.

Ducey is visiting the Wilson Center's Mexico Institute Wednesday to help highlight his efforts to boost trade with Mexico.

Ducey says he wants to share how the state's relationship with Mexico has led to more jobs and prosperity in Arizona. The job announcements include a proposal by electric car company Lucid Motors to build an auto assembly plant in Casa Grande. The proposed facility will draw parts from a planned new plant in Mexico.

The trip is the second in a week by the Republican governor to the nation's Capital. Last week he participated in meetings called by the Trump Administration on infrastructure needs.

