Police trying to ID man whose body was found in Salt River

By News Staff
Tempe police are trying to identify a body found in the Salt River near Loop 202 and McClintock Drive early Wednesday morning.

Crews began working to recover the body of an adult male around 7:15 a.m.

The man is believed to be a male of Native American or Hispanic descent, approximately 25-35 years old with long, shoulder-length hair.  

At this time there are no obvious signs of foul play. However, police will need to wait for the Medical Examiner’s office for their final report.  

Police are asking the public if they are missing a loved one who matches the description to contact the department at 480-350-8311.

