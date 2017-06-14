Body being recovered in Salt River by Tempe fire

A body was found in the Salt River Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A body was found in the Salt River near Loop 202 and McClintock Drive early Wednesday morning, according to Tempe fire.

Tempe fire and police began working to recover the body of an adult male around 7:15 a.m.

Detectives are on scene. However, it is too early to tell if foul play is involved, police said.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.