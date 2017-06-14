Trump: Assailant in shooting of congressman 'has now died'

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake was in attendance at the baseball game in Virginia where a shooting broke out (Source: CNN)

Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Addressing the nation in the wake of Wednesday morning's shooting of a congressman at an Alexandria, VA park, President Donald Trump said "the assailant has now died from his injuries."

A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Several other people were also wounded, officials said.

CBS News identified the shooter as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, IL. Hodgkinson reportedly owns a home inspection business. No other details about him were immediately available.

Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise's security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody. In all, five people were taken to area hospitals, including the suspect, Alexandria police said.

Scalise, 51, the No. 3 House Republican leader first elected to the House in 2008, was in stable condition and undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. It was not known the condition of the others who were shot.

President Donald Trump said he was "deeply saddened by this tragedy" and was monitoring developments.

The shooting occurred at a popular park and baseball complex in Alexandria, Virginia, where lawmakers and others were gathered for a morning practice about 7 a.m. The team was taking batting practice when a gunshot rang out and chaos erupted, lawmakers on the scene said.

"All of a sudden we heard a very loud shot. The gunman was over by the third base dugout with a clear view of the field," Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., told CNN.

Scalise was fielding balls on second base when he was shot, Flake said. He said the congressman dragged himself 10 to 15 yards into the outfield to get further away from the gunman.

Initial reports said that as many as 50 shots had been fired, but Flake said, "50 would be an understatement. He had a lot of ammo."

Katie Filous was walking her two dogs near the field when she heard "a lot of shots, probably more than 20." She said the shooting "went on for quite a while."

Filous said she saw the shooter hit a uniformed law enforcement officer, who she said was later evacuated by helicopter. She said the officer had gotten out of a parked car, drawn a handgun and shouted something to the gunman, who then fired.

Once the gunman was down, Flake ran to Scalise and tended to him. He said he grabbed Scalise's phone to call his wife.

"I just didn't want her to wake up and learn the news," Flake said.

Rep. Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican, said that Scalise had what appeared to be "a hip wound." The Alabama lawmaker said he colleague "crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood."

"We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip," Brooks said.

Brooks said two law enforcement officers were believed to be among the others shot.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was also shot and was receiving medical attention. Williams did not say what condition the staffer was in.

House Speaker Paul Ryan's office said Scalise's wounds were not believed to be life-threatening and that a member of the security detail was also shot.

Rep. Jeff Duncan said in a statement that he was at the practice and said "saw the shooter."

"Please pray for my colleagues," Duncan said.

Police: There's every indication that this is an isolated incident.

Statement from the office of Sen. Jeff Flake

"As the center fielder on Republican Congressional Baseball Team, U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) was present during the shooting this morning at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va. Flake was standing along the first base line when the gunman opened fire. As the gunman and Capitol Police exchanged gunfire, Flake took cover in the dugout. While in the dugout, Flake helped treat one aide who, after being shot in the leg near center field, managed to get into the dugout. Flake estimates more than 50 shots were fired. Immediately after the gunfire stopped, Flake ran onto the field and began to apply pressure on Congressman Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) wound. After medical personnel arrived, Flake retrieved Scalise’s phone and made the first call to Scalise’s wife to notify her of the shooting. He did to ensure that Mrs. Scalise would not find out about the shooting through the media."

MORE: Officials identify the shooter as James T. Hodgekinson. The 66-yo owns a home inspection business. His home is Belleville, Illinois. pic.twitter.com/O3U3vn71ch — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 14, 2017

JUST IN: Alexandria, Va., shooter has been identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, law enforcement confirms — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

APD Chief Michael Brown updated media. 5 transported to local hospitals, including suspect. We will not ID victims or suspect right now. pic.twitter.com/pPYlqEjACM — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

Karen & I are praying for @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police, & all hurt for a speedy recovery. Our hearts are with them & their loved ones. — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 14, 2017

