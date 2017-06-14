SLIDESHOW: Top House GOP leader shot at congressional baseball practice

WASHINGTON (AP) - A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.

