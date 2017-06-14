Senator Jeff Flake in attendance at baseball game shooting

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake was in attendance of a charity baseball game in Alexandria Virginia when a shooting occurred at the game Wednesday morning.

Representative Mo Brooks of Alabama was also in attendance and confirmed that Flake was there. Four people where shot including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of law enforcement.

Alexandria police said the shooter is in custody. Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as "a hip wound."

Senator Flake was not shot but witnessed the events as they happened.

"It looks like only one shooter so you've got to assume he knew what he was doing. Whether he was targeting certain members, we don't know," Flake said.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

