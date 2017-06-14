Sen. Jeff Flake in attendance at baseball game shooting

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake was in attendance at the baseball game in Virginia where a shooting broke out (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake was in attendance of a charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia when a shooting occurred at the game Wednesday morning.

Four people were shot including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and members of law enforcement. Scalise's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Sen. Flake was not shot but witnessed the events as they happened.

"We were doing batting practice and all of a sudden we heard a very loud shot," Flake said. "We could see Steve Scalise, he dragged himself after he was shot from near second base about 10 or 15 yards into the field just to be a little further away from the gunman. He was laying motionless out there," Flake said.

Alexandria police said a suspect in the shooting was in custody and "not a threat." President Trump later said in a press conference that the assailant was killed. The deceased assailant has been identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson.

A congressional aide said Scalise is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Statement from the office of Sen. Jeff Flake

"As the center fielder on Republican Congressional Baseball Team, U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) was present during the shooting this morning at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va. Flake was standing along the first base line when the gunman opened fire. As the gunman and Capitol Police exchanged gunfire, Flake took cover in the dugout. While in the dugout, Flake helped treat one aide who, after being shot in the leg near center field, managed to get into the dugout. Flake estimates more than 50 shots were fired. Immediately after the gunfire stopped, Flake ran onto the field and began to apply pressure on Congressman Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) wound. After medical personnel arrived, Flake retrieved Scalise’s phone and made the first call to Scalise’s wife to notify her of the shooting. He did to ensure that Mrs. Scalise would not find out about the shooting through the media."

Karen & I are praying for @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police, & all hurt for a speedy recovery. Our hearts are with them & their loved ones. — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 14, 2017

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

