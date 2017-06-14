Elderly couple escape house fire in Sun City

Luckily, no one was injured. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A couple in their early 70s escaped a house fire late Wednesday night, according to fire personnel.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. near Tropicana Circle in Sun City.

The couple, who were asleep in separate rooms, smelt the smoke and met in the hallway before getting out of the house.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the back of the house near the laundry room before moving to the attic and then spreading quickly through the entire house.

Due to the extent of the fire damage to the ceiling, Red Cross is assisting the couple with temporary housing and replacing medication lost in the fire.

A total of 35 firefighters and four city fire departments helped battle the blaze including Sun City, Glendale, El Mirage and Peoria.

