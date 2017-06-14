Silver Alert canceled after missing 72-year-old Mesa woman located

A Silver Alert was canceled after a missing Mesa woman was located in Tempe early Wednesday morning.

Carol Jean Fajardo, 72, went missing early Tuesday morning near Country Club Drive and McKellips Road.

She was located at 2:10 a.m. by a Department of Transportation trooper at State Route 202 and Priest Drive.

DPS said she is in good health and her family was notified.

She had left without her medications in a red 2008 Toyota Yaris with a license plate number of ABX5375.

Fajardo went missing around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday wearing a blue pattern shirt and white pants.

She has early onset Alzheimer's and suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

SILVER ALERT for a Red 2008 Toyota Yaris, Arizona license plate: ABX5375. More here: https://t.co/VbwqDvVViw pic.twitter.com/ob4iu4dYrh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 14, 2017

** Silver Alert issued ** for missing adult Carol Jean Fajardo



Carol was last seen around 9:30 this morning at... https://t.co/trYX9IpUSI — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) June 14, 2017

