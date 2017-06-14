Silver Alert canceled after missing 72-year-old Mesa woman located

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Carol Jean Fajardo, 72. (Source: Mesa Police Dept.) Carol Jean Fajardo, 72. (Source: Mesa Police Dept.)
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Silver Alert was canceled after a missing Mesa woman was located in Tempe early Wednesday morning.

Carol Jean Fajardo, 72, went missing early Tuesday morning near Country Club Drive and McKellips Road.

She was located at 2:10 a.m. by a Department of Transportation trooper at State Route 202 and Priest Drive.

DPS said she is in good health and her family was notified.

She had left without her medications in a red 2008 Toyota Yaris with a license plate number of ABX5375.

Fajardo went missing around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday wearing a blue pattern shirt and white pants.

She has early onset Alzheimer's and suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

