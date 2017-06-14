Peralta homer in 9th lifts Diamondbacks over Tigers 7-6

Peralta homer in 9th lifts Diamondbacks over Tigers 7-6Posted: Updated:
PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice
Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help them twice.
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.
Missing woman found dead after Lake Havasu boating accident
Mohave County Sheriff's Waterways deputies located and identified the body of a missing woman from Saturday evening's boat accident on Lake Havasu as 31-year-old Jennifer Renee Martin from Los Angeles, California.
Murderer says 'It felt great' to kill
"I am by no means sorry about what I did ... I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I've known for a long time I'm capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I've never felt better in my life...
6 killed, dozens injured in massive London high-rise blaze
London's Metropolitan Police say six people have died in the devastating fire that engulfed a west London apartment block. Police say the number is expected to rise.
DPS report clears 2nd in command in fatal pursuit
It's easy to pick apart deadly police pursuits after the fact. But in the moment, whose call is it to shut things down and weigh the risk to the public against the severity of the crime?
The Latest: Congressman says member of his staff wounded
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot by a gunman who opened fire at a charity baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.
5-year-old dies after being left in van at children's health clinic
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Cat lovers house for sale in eastern Arizona
For all the feline fanatics out there, your new home has just come on the market.
Allen murder trial day two: Jurors shown box 10-year-old was allegedly locked in
It's day two in the trial against a valley woman accused of murdering her 10-year-old cousin. Sammantha Allen is facing is facing first degree murder charges in the 2011 death of Ame Deal.
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet. (Monday, June 12, 2017)
Massive fire at London Apartment
Massive blaze engulfs London high rise
PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice
Questions raised over decisions made by authorities during chase
London Blaze
