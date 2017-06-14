Man killed in car-pedestrian crash

A man is dead after he was hit by a car in southwest Phoenix.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

According to firefighters, the man in his 40s was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if he was in the crosswalk.

It appears the vehicle stayed on the scene.

No word on what led up to the crash.

