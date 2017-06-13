Will we hit 122 degrees?

Take the date it hit 122 and add the numbers 6+26+90 = 122! (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

After a cool start to the week, record heat is moving in.

We are talking extreme heat where temperatures will reach dangerous levels. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch Friday through Tuesday.

The hottest day will be 118 on Monday, and that is just 4 degrees shy of the all-time record of 122.

A lot of Valley residents will never forget that day on June 26, 1990. It was so hot that Sky Harbor decided to close the airport because they were worried that it would be difficult for planes to get enough lift to take off.

There were even t-shirts made, telling people that they survived the hottest day in history.

There is also a Facebook page where folks tell stories about what they did that day.

Experts say we probably won’t ever hit 122 ever again because the official temperature gauge the National Weather Service uses has moved. It used to be located in the middle of a parking lot, on the black top surface where the temperature would be warmer.

You are probably like me when temperatures get above 110, I stay inside as long as I can. We average 19 days above 110 in the summer here in Phoenix.

Last year, we almost beat the record of 33 days above 110, we made it to 31 – Not fun! Will we hit that record this year? I hope not, but we are off to a good start to do it with six days above 110 in our seven-day forecast.

Here’s a fun fact about the hottest day in history. Take the date it hit 122 and add the numbers 6+26+90 = 122!

