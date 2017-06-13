Gilbert Public Schools green lights to appeal audit bill

State auditors say the school district has to pay back $962,767. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the report, GPS overstated the number of full-time high students by 512 and misreported attendance information for 1,385 online students. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The school district in Gilbert plans to appeal a state audit that says it has to pay back nearly $1 million. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Gilbert Public Schools voted on Tuesday to move forward with an appeal to a nearly $1 million bill from the state.

The school district has to pay back $962,767 to the state after officials miscalculated student enrollment and attendance figures during a three-year period, auditors said.

According to the report, GPS overstated the number of full-time high students by 512 and misreported attendance information for 1,385 online students. Factors like enrollment and attendance determine how much aid districts receive from the state.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Gilbert Public Schools owes state nearly $1 million, audit finds]

Schools get state money based on enrollment and attendance.

The bill comes one month after Gilbert Public Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto was picked from the top education job in Hawaii.

Due to falling enrollment, the district already faces budget cuts and this will likely only make things worse.

#BREAKING: Gilbert Public Schools votes to move forward with an appeal to this audit. https://t.co/hU7Un6ApUA #azfamily — Derek Staahl (@DerekStaahl) June 14, 2017

