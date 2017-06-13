PCSO: 3 men tie up and rob man who tried to help them twice

Investigators say these suspects robbed and tied up an Apache Junction man who tried to help them. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office/Department of Public Safety)

Three men have been arrested after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said they tied up, robbed and piled furniture on top of a man who tried to help him twice.

According to deputies, the victim met Raheem Lemieux, Richard Lemieux and Tyrus Talbot at an auto parts store on June 4, asking him for help because their car broke down.

The Apache Junction man felt sorry for them so he offered to let them come home with him. He fed the trio dinner and allowed them to spend the night. The next day, he dropped them off at the auto parts store.

Later that day, the man saw the three men still at the auto parts store and allowed them to come back to his home again, PCSO said. That's when the suspects reportedly attacked the man and choked him. They tied him up and piled furniture on top him. The trio then stole items from him including guns and the victim's vehicle and drove off, deputies said.

The victim was able to break free and called for help.

A Department of Public Safety trooper later spotted the victim's vehicle speeding near Safford in Graham County. DPS said Raheem was driving and was impaired. While arresting him, Richard ran off and DPS Sgt. Stewart Shupe, who arrived on scene earlier to help out, chased after him. Richard ran across some railroad tracks and through at least one backyard before getting back on the street. That's when three people helped Shupe catch Richard. Richard was then arrested.

Talbot was taken into custody as well.

All three are from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and they told investigators they were trying to get back home, PCSO said.

They face felony charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.